Bratt scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over Pittsburgh. He also had five shots and three hits.

Bratt beat Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry on a wraparound with 2:10 left in the extra session, just the second goal all season for the 22-year-old winger. Bratt scored a career-high 16 times in 60 games last season but has seen his shooting percentage plummet from 15.8 in 2019-20 to 3.7 in 2020-21. He's still producing at a similar points-per-game rate as he did last season, but it's not enough to make him fantasy viable.