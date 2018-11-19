Devils' Jesper Bratt: Racking up assists
Bratt has played well since making his debut on Nov. 9. The 20-year-old Swede has four assists in his first six contests of 2018-19.
The young winger missed the start of the year with a fractured jaw but it hasn't stopped Bratt from piling up the points in his return to game action. It's also worth noting that he has regularly seen time on the power play since coming back into the fold, though he's yet to register a point with the man advantage. Bratt will look for his first goal of the season Wednesday when New Jersey takes on the Canadiens, a team allowing 3.25 goals per game, eighth most in the league.
