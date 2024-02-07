Bratt scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Bratt extended his point streak to five games (four goals, two assists) with a second-period tally. He also assisted on a John Marino marker in the third. This was Bratt's first multi-point effort since Dec. 29, but he remains one of the Devils' most effective forwards. On the year, the winger has 20 goals, 52 points, 149 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 48 appearances. He's reached the 20-goal mark three years in a row and could still challenge his career high of 32 tallies from last season.