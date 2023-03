Bratt scored three goals on five shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Bratt scored a pair of goals in the second period, tying the game 2-2. He'd finish the hat trick with an empty netter in the third, his 30th goal of the season and the 100th of his career. The 24-year-old Bratt is up to 63 points (30 goals, 33 assists) through 70 games this season, 10 shy of his career high set in 76 games last season.