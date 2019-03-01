Bratt (lower body) will suit up for Friday's game against the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Not only will Bratt play, he'll be on the top line with Nico Hischier and Drew Stafford. With seven goals and 24 assists through 48 games, the Swede has been a bright spot for a Devils team that has otherwise struggled to a 25-31-8 record and last-place position within the Metropolitan Division.