Bratt (jaw) will make his season debut Friday against the Maple Leafs, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bratt may have some rust to shake off early on Friday, but he'll nonetheless be stepping into a prominent role, skating on the Devils' second line and second power-play unit against Toronto. The 20-year-old winger enjoyed a solid rookie campaign in 2017-18, notching 13 goals and 35 points in 74 games, so he's definitely worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues.