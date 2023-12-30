Bratt provided a goal and three assists in a 6-2 win over Ottawa on Friday.

Two of Bratt's points -- a goal and an assist -- came with the man advantage. He's up to 14 goals and 42 points in 34 outings this year, including 20 power-play points. He's in position to surpass his career high of 73 points and his special-teams success is the central reason for the 25-year-old's increased production -- going into this campaign, Bratt had never recorded more than 22 power-play points in a single season, but it seems he'll shatter that mark in 2023-24.