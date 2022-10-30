Bratt scored a goal and drew an assist during a 7-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Bratt, who has opened the season with four goals among 15 points, extended his point-scoring streak to nine games, second-best in franchise history. The 24-year-old left winger has been credited with at least one helper in eight games, including three straight. If Bratt manages to register a point against the Canucks on Tuesday, he would match the Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts franchise record held by Tim Higgins.