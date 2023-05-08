Bratt picked up two assists and four shots on goal in Sunday's 8-4 victory over Carolina in Game 3.

Bratt earned the primary helper on goals by Nico Hischier and Ondrej Palat, who rounded out the scoring on a New Jersey power play, in Sunday's contest. The 24-year-old Bratt didn't have a point in the Devils' previous two games versus the Hurricanes. He has notched one goal and five assists in 10 appearances this postseason.