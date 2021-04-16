Bratt (undisclosed) isn't expected to be available for Saturday's game versus the Rangers, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Bratt will miss a second straight contest Saturday, but he's still considered day-to-day with his undisclosed injury, so he could be ready to return as soon as Sunday for a rematch with the Rangers. The 22-year-old winger has racked up 25 points in 35 games this campaign.