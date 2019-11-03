Bratt (upper body) left Saturday's game against Carolina and is questionable to return.

Bratt played 7:33 before departing the contest but given the questionable designation, the injury isn't thought to be very serious. Bratt took a hit to the face. Even if he can't return, don't expect Bratt to miss significant time. He tallied three shots on net before leaving Saturday's contest.

