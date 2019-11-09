Devils' Jesper Bratt: Returning Friday
Bratt (upper body) will return to the lineup Friday against the Oilers.
The upper-body injury cost Bratt two games. He's produced five points through 11 appearances this year. Kevin Rooney will be a healthy scratch to accommodate Bratt's return to the lineup. Bratt is expected to skate with Jack Hughes and Jesper Boqvist on the second line.
