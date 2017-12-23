Bratt (undisclosed) will suit up for Saturday's home game against the Blackhawks, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Early indications have Bratt slotting in on the second line with Marcus Johansson and Travis Zajac. The rookie has been phenomenal for New Jersey, adding 10 goals and 13 assists through 33 games. It gets better: Bratt is averaging 2:26 on the man advantage and he has three goals and seven helpers in that special teams situation. Consider plugging him into all lineups at this time.