Devils' Jesper Bratt: Returns to practice
Bratt (illness) was in attendance for Wednesday's practice session, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
After missing Monday's tilt versus Tampa Bay, Bratt appears to be healthy enough to get back on the ice and should be available against Los Angeles on Thursday. The winger figures to retake his spot alongside Marcus Johansson and Pavel Zacha and will look to keep rolling, as he's racked up nine points in 12 contests this season.
