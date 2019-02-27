Devils' Jesper Bratt: Ruled out against Calgary
Bratt (lower body) will not play Wednesday against the Flames, though he remains day-to-day, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
A key power-play contributor, Bratt and six more Devils forwards crowd the training room with their respective injuries, and that's on top of setbacks by defensemen Will Butcher (lower body) and Sami Vatanen (concussion). Bratt's injury doesn't sound all that serious, but the second-year winger has compiled seven goals and 24 assists through 48 games this season, and fantasy owners have grown accustomed to depending on him night in and night out.
