Bratt (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's clash with New York.

Considering Bratt is second on the team in scoring with 23 points, his absence will certainly impact the club's ability to put pucks in the back of the net. The team classified the rookie as day-to-day, which leaves open the door he could be healthy in time for Saturday's tilt with Chicago. Fortunately for Devils fans, Marcus Johansson (ankle) will slot back into the lineup.