Devils' Jesper Bratt: Ruled out for Thursday
Bratt (undisclosed) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Bratt will miss his third straight game, as he can't seem to shake this mystery injury. His absence will allow Ben Street to remain in the lineup, likely on the fourth line. Bratt will aim to get back in the lineup Saturday versus the Capitals.
