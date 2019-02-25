Devils' Jesper Bratt: Ruled out Monday
Bratt will miss Monday's game against the Canadiens due to a lower-body injury, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.
Marcus Johansson (undisclosed) would be a logical replacement for Bratt, but he's been mentioned as potential trade bait for the Devils ahead of Monday's deadline. Either way, fantasy owners should take Bratt out of all lineups for the upcoming six-game slate. This is an unfortunate development considering the Swede has busted out to the tune of seven goals and 24 assists through 48 games of his second NHL season.
