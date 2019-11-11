Bratt scored his fourth goal of the 2019-20 season in Sunday's 2-1 win over Vancouver.

Bratt's goal at 12:10 of the first period gave New Jersey a 2-0 lead, and outside of Brock Boeser's power-play goal in the second period, the Canucks were shut out Sunday, giving Bratt his first game-winning goal of 2019-20. He now has six points in 13 games played this season.