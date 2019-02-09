Devils' Jesper Bratt: Scores in loss
Bratt potted his fifth goal of the season on his lone shot in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota.
Bratt's shooting percentage jumped from 6.1 to 7.5 with this tally, but it's still a far cry from the 13.0 percent mark he posted as a rookie last season. The 2016 sixth-rounder also recorded a minus-1 rating to bring his season mark to minus-7. While Bratt has a respectable 23 points in 40 appearances, his missed time and lack of supporting stats have kept his fantasy value minimal.
