Bratt scored a goal on six shots in the Devils' 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Bratt scored off a one-timer feed from Nico Hischier to cut the Rangers' lead to 3-2 in the third period. This performance extends Bratt's point streak to five games with seven points in this span. On the season, Bratt has 15 goals and 40 points in 40 games.