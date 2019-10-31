Devils' Jesper Bratt: Scores twice, but Devils lose
Bratt potted a pair of even-strength goals in Wednesday's 7-6 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
On top of scoring twice, Bratt played a season-high 15:35, including 3:03 on the power play. His first multi-point outing gives Bratt seven points in 10 games.
