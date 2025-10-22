Bratt delivered three assists Tuesday in a 5-2 win over Toronto.

All three apples were primaries on Jack Hughes' hat trick. The helpers push Bratt into the NHL's top-10 scorers with 10 points (three goals, seven assists), and he sits at the top of the team's scoring list. Bratt is on a six-game point streak to start the season, and he has a surprising six PIM -- last season, he tied his career high of 18. Consider the PIM to be gravy right now -- we don't expect this edge to continue for much longer. Bratt's too good to use his hands for anything but scoring.