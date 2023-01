Bratt notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Bratt stayed hot Friday -- he has four goals and six helpers over his last eight outings. He set up Jack Hughes' game-winning tally 20 seconds into overtime. Bratt is up to 19 goals, 50 points, 127 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 49 appearances while working in a top-six role.