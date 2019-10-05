Bratt notched an assist Friday in a 5-4 shootout home loss to the Jets.

Bratt was the lone distributor on Nikita Gusev's game-opening tally, but the Devils would squander a three-goal lead to end up with the shocking loss. Nonetheless, since New Jersey retooled its offense in the summer, there's hope that Bratt can build off his successful sophomore campaign, which included eight goals and 25 assists over 51 games.