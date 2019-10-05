Devils' Jesper Bratt: Sets up goal in wild game
Bratt notched an assist Friday in a 5-4 shootout home loss to the Jets.
Bratt was the lone distributor on Nikita Gusev's game-opening tally, but the Devils would squander a three-goal lead to end up with the shocking loss. Nonetheless, since New Jersey retooled its offense in the summer, there's hope that Bratt can build off his successful sophomore campaign, which included eight goals and 25 assists over 51 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.