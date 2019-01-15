Devils' Jesper Bratt: Sets up two goals in barnburner
Bratt delivered a pair of assists -- including a power-play helper -- Monday in an 8-5 home win over the Blackhawks.
Bratt has three multi-point games this season, as New Jersey's sixth-round (162nd overall) pick from 2016 continues to tease his offensive upside. The Swede has also been working on the defensive aspect of his game in effort to round into a solid two-way contributor.
