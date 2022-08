Bratt and the Devils agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.45 million contract Wednesday.

Bratt and New Jersey were set for an arbitration hearing Wednesday but it appears the two sides were able to reach some middle ground before the hearing began. The 24-year-old winger will be hoping to replicate the 73-point campaign he put together last year, a far cry from his previous four seasons in which he didn't even reach the 40-point mark.