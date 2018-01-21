Bratt sniped the Devils' only goal Saturday in a 3-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Bratt's excellent rookie season continues. He has 30 points in 44 games and that's good enough for a tie for fifth in freshman scoring. The teenager's motor never shuts off -- not for a single shift. And that makes Bratt a coach's dream. Continue to trot him out each game -- he has six points, including four assists, in his last seven games.