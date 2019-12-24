Devils' Jesper Bratt: Snags assist
Bratt supplied a helper, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Bratt set up P.K. Subban's goal to start a four-score second period for the Devils. In 31 games this year, Bratt has picked up 11 points and 41 shots on goal. The winger is currently on the fourth line but could occasionally flank Nico Hischier if interim head coach Alain Nasreddine feels the need to shuffle his lines.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.