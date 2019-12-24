Bratt supplied a helper, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Bratt set up P.K. Subban's goal to start a four-score second period for the Devils. In 31 games this year, Bratt has picked up 11 points and 41 shots on goal. The winger is currently on the fourth line but could occasionally flank Nico Hischier if interim head coach Alain Nasreddine feels the need to shuffle his lines.