Bratt recorded two assists against San Jose on Monday.
Bratt registered a point in eight of his last nine contests for a total of six goals and six assists, including four power-play points. Over that stretch, the 24-year-old winger has notched 24 shots and should continue putting a high volume of rubber on opposing netminders.
