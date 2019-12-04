Devils' Jesper Bratt: Snaps scoring drought
Bratt scored a goal for the first time in eight games Tuesday against Vegas.
It was nice to see Bratt hit the scoresheet against the Golden Knights, but he's still only totaled eight points in 22 games for an underachieving Devils squad, making him a fringe option at best in most fantasy formats.
