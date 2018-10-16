Bratt (jaw) is set to resume skating on his own Thursday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

It's been about a week and a half since Bratt fractured his jaw. Understandably, the Devils seem to be easing the left winger back into the fold. Bratt recorded 13 goals, 22 assists -- including 12 power-play points -- as a rookie in 2017-18.