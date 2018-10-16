Devils' Jesper Bratt: Solo skate on horizon
Bratt (jaw) is set to resume skating on his own Thursday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
It's been about a week and a half since Bratt fractured his jaw. Understandably, the Devils seem to be easing the left winger back into the fold. Bratt recorded 13 goals, 22 assists -- including 12 power-play points -- as a rookie in 2017-18.
More News
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Out with fractured jaw•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Will be active Sunday•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Not getting much run•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Notches two assists Tuesday•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Six points in last seven games•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Marks scoresheet twice in 4-1 win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...