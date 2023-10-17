Bratt recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 loss against the Panthers.
Bratt made things interesting with a power-play goal at 17:37 of the third period to slice Florida's lead to 4-3, but that's as close as the Devils could get. He took five shots on goal while adding a blocked shot and two hits. He has been on fire to start the season with three goals and five points in the past two games after a scoreless outing in the season opener. Bratt has four power-play points in the span. Next up is a trip to visit the Islanders on Friday.
