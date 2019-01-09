Bratt recorded a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Sabres.

All the damage against Bratt's rating came in the second period, which is when the Sabres scored all five of their goals. While the 20-year-old Swede has a promising 51 points in his first 102 NHL games, Bratt is still a work in progress in his own end with a minus-22 career rating.