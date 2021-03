Bratt registered a power-play assist Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Bratt has been a force to be reckoned with in March, as he's recorded a goal and eight helpers through 11 contests. He's still working against the grain of a dismal shooting percentage (3.7), but the Swede is setting up goals with aplomb to keep his fantasy value trending in the right direction. Bratt is in the midst of a five-game point streak, so fantasy managers should take note of the surge.