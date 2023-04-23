Bratt logged two assists, five shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Rangers in Game 3.
Bratt had a hand in Jack Hughes' game-tying goal on the power play in the second period, and he also set up Dougie Hamilton's game-winner in overtime. After ending the regular season on a seven-game point streak, Bratt came up empty in the first two contests of the postseason. The 24-year-old winger has posted 73 points in each of the last two campaigns, so he'll be looking to build off of Saturday's performance.
