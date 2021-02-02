Bratt has been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.
Bratt is now one of 14 Devils that are currently in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. New Jersey's games have already been postponed through Saturday, but at this point it wouldn't be surprising to see the NHL step in and announce additional postponements.
