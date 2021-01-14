The Devils placed Bratt (undisclosed) on injured reserve Sunday, TSN reports.

Bratt missed all of training camp while engaging in contract negotiations with New Jersey, but he finally agreed to terns on a two-year extension Sunday, so his placement on IR is likely related to the mandatory quarantine he'll need to complete before joining the Devils. The 22-year-old winger should jump into a middle-six role whenever he's cleared to play.