Bratt scored a goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Bratt gave the Devils a 2-0 lead midway through the first period, but it was all Tage Thompson and the Sabres after that. Bratt has two goals and six assists over his last six contests as he maintains a productive pace in a top-six role. The winger is up to 24 goals, 73 points, 230 shots on net, 59 hits and a minus-4 rating through 74 contests overall. His next point would give him a career high.