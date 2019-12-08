Bratt scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.

Bratt also skated a team-low 9:49 in the contest. His tally put the Devils on the board at 2:45 of the first period, answering a quick pair of goals from the Predators. The 21-year-old has two goals in his last three games after previously going six straight contests without a point. For the year, the Swede is up to nine points and 29 shots on goal in 24 appearances.