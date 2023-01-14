Bratt scored twice on four shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Bratt tallied the Devils' second and fourth goals, helping to establish a large lead before the Ducks' offense showed up. With five goals and three helpers through six contests in January, the winger has already matched his point total from December. The 24-year-old is up to 17 tallies, 42 points, 109 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 42 games.