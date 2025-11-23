Bratt tallied three assists and put six shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

Bratt had a hand in all three goals scored by New Jersey on Saturday, as he tallied the primary helper on Timo Meier's goal before picking up secondary assists on both of Nico Hischier's goals. With the three helpers, Bratt is up to 16 assists, 21 points and 50 shots on target in 21 games this season. The 27-year-old winger has shown steady improvement in each of the past few seasons and is on pace to finish near the 88-point total he posted in 81 regular-season games a year ago. With Jack Hughes (finger) potentially out until January, Bratt has a clear path to lead the team in points, as the latter remains one of the league's elite playmakers.