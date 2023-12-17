Bratt notched three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 25-year-old winger helped set up three straight New Jersey goals by three different teammates -- Tyler Toffoli, Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier -- across the second and third periods. Bratt extended his point streak to seven games in the process, a stretch in which he's piled up four goals and 11 points. He's racing toward a career-best season, and after two straight 73-point campaigns, Bratt has already produced 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 28 games to begin 2023-24.