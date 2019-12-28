Bratt scored a goal and two assists in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

New Jersey's top line of Nico Hischier, Kyle Palmieri and Bratt had a hand in every one of the team's tallies and was largely responsible for the Devils even getting a point out of a game where they were mostly outplayed. Bratt had only six goals and 11 points through 31 games coming into Friday, but the 21-year-old's performance might encourage interim coach Alain Nasreddine to keep him in a top-six role for the time being, at least at even strength.