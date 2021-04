Bratt (undisclosed) will travel with the Devils on their upcoming four-game road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bratt has missed the last three games, but he and co-scoring leader Pavel Zacha (undisclosed) are both traveling with the team to Pennsylvania. Bratt's next chance to return will come Tuesday in Pittsburgh, and the Devils will have two more consecutive road games against the Penguins before finishing up their road trip in Philadelphia.