Bratt (jaw) will travel with the team on its upcoming road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

While the left winger will join New Jersey on its seven-game road trip, Bratt has yet to be medically cleared to return to action, and might not be given the green light Tuesday in Tampa Bay. Still, the fact he's traveling with the Devils means he's close to suiting up. The Swede has yet to play in 2018-19.