Bratt picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

The 22-year-old has two multi-point efforts in the last eight games, but was held off the scoresheet entirely in the other six. Bratt is matching last season's scoring pace with one goal and eight points through 14 contests, but unless he regains a spot on New Jersey's top power-play unit, his fantasy value will remain erratic.