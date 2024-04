Bratt picked up two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Both helpers came in the second period as the Devils took a 3-2 lead, but the Rangers roared back in the third. Bratt extended his point streak to six games with the performance, a stretch in which he's collected three goals and nine points, and he continues to add to his new career high of 76 points (25 goals, 51 assists) on the season through 76 games.