Bratt recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
The 26-year-old winger continues to add to his career-best campaign. Bratt has five multi-point performances in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's racked up three goals and 16 points, and he needs four more points over the Devils' final seven contests to reach 90 for the first time.
More News
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Two-point effort in win•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Draws power-play assist•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Gifted 20th goal of season•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Three helpers in Saturday's loss•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Another three-point performance•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Three points against Jackets•