Bratt picked up two power-play assists in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 27-year-old winger was unable to find the back of the net for a 12th straight game, but Bratt's been far from quiet during his goal drought, racking up 12 assists during that stretch including five on the power play. Through 26 contests on the season, Bratt's produced five goals and 26 points with 59 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-2 rating.